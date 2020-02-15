Oru Kutti Kathai single track from Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master crosses 9 million views in a day

As the makers of Master released the single track from the movie Oru Kutti Katha, the video took the internet by storm and it has crossed 9 million views in a day.

The makers of Vijay starrer Master took to social media yesterday and shared a single track from the movie, Oru Kutti Katha. Just a day after the release of the video, it has crossed 9 million views and broke the internet. Fans are sharing the video across all social media platforms and it is now the talk of Kollywood town. While Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, Arunraja Kamaraj penned the lyrics and the song was sung by Vijay himself.

Before the release of the full song, the makers shared a promo in which the music director Anirudh Ravichander was seen playing the rhythm of the song with a plate and a stone, while ending the video with a pose like that of Vijay’s second look for the movie. It is to be noted that the Movie has been making rounds on social media following the IT raid at Vijay’s residence.

Directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also starrs Shanthanu in a key role. Malavika Mohanan and Andera Jeremiah will be seen as the female leads in the film.Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. So far, the makers have released three posters for the film. While the first two posters had Vijay, the third one featured Vijay Sethupathi and Vijay. It is being reported that the film will hit the big screens in October 2020.

