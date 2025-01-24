Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha Re-release: Mammootty’s classic film to hit big screens again after 36 years in 4K

Mammootty starrer classic Malayalam movie titled Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which was released in 1989 is all set to hit the big screens once again. Yes, you read that right. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the film is going to release in theaters on February 7 in 4K and Dolby Atmos sound.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha received four National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Mammootty, Best Screenplay for M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design by P. Krishnamoorthy. Additionally, it won eight Kerala State Film Awards.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha revolves around the life of Chandu. He is an orphan adopted by Kannappan Chekavar during the 16th century in northern Kerala. After being adopted, he becomes skilled in combat. His cousin Aromal resents him, and Chandu's love for Unniyarcha, Kannappan's daughter, is unreciprocated.

After a series of events involving betrayal and misunderstanding, Chandu assists Aromal in a duel against their teacher, Aringodar. Aromal wins, but accidentally kills himself and accuses Chandu of betrayal before dying.

Years later, Aromal's son and Unniyarcha's son seek revenge. Despite Chandu's refusal to fight, the young men insist on a duel. Chandu, realizing he cannot escape his past, sacrifices himself in the duel, hoping that Aromal Unni will gain renown for avenging his uncle's death.

The film was directed by Hariharan and written by M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Produced by P. V. Gangadharan, the cinematography was handled by K. Ramachandra Babu and editing by M. S. Mani. The music for the film was composed by Bombay Ravi.

The cast of the movie includes Mammootty as Chandu Chekavar and Vineeth Kumar portraying young Chandu. Suresh Gopi plays Aromal Chekavar, while Balan K. Nair portrays Kannappan Chekavar. Captain Raju takes on the role of Aringodar, and Maadhavi plays Unniyarcha, with Jomol as young Unniyarcha. Geetha plays Kunji, and Rajalakshmi portrays Kuttimani.

