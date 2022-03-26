Oruthee actor Vinayakan issues an apology for his controversial statement on the 'Mee Too Movement'

Vinayakan, the lead actor of the recently released film Oruthee, which is receiving a good response from the audiences, has recently made headlines with his controversial statements towards the Me Too Movement. The actor's statements didn't go quite well among the netizens and media. Now after receiving backlash, he has took his Facebook to handle to issue an apology.

Vinayakan penned the apology letter by calling the journalist ‘Sister’ and apologized for using certain language if she found it derogatory. He also added in his note that his comments were not targeted on a personal level.

Vinayakan wrote in Malayalam, which loosely translates, “Hi everyone. During the ‘Oruthee’ promotional event I used a certain language that one of the journalists (sister) found derogatory. It was not at all targeted on a personal level and I sincerely apologize for the comments made by me on that day that would have caused her inconvenience. Vinayakan.”

It all started when Vinayakan addressed the media during the press meet of Oruthee and said that he has no idea what Me Too Movement means and that asking women for sex is Me Too, he will continue doing so. Soon, these lines caused a debate topic on the Internet and there were also a huge protest against Vinayakan on social media for passing such statements on ‘Me Too’

Also Read: Navya Nair on her comeback to Malayalam cinema with Oruthee: Haven't felt this level of stress