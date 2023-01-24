RRR mania grips Oscars 2023, Naatu Naatu gets nominated for 'Best Original Song'

Meanwhile, who's who from the film industry was rooting for RRR to win an Oscar nomination. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who played a cameo in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR today said, "Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today James Cameron and everyone is talking about it. We all feel proud. It's a great feeling. Am keeping my fingers crossed for the Oscars. I hope it gets maximum nominations, says Ajay Devgn on RRR."

And the foRRRce continues! The 95th Academy Awards is finally here, and the much-awaited final nominations list is out! After winning a Golden Globe - a first for the country, Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead has made it to the Oscars 2023 nomination list. Yes, Naatu Naatu is nominated alongside 'Applause', 'Hold My Hand' and' Lift Me Up' in the Original Song Category. Naatu Naatu is composed by M. M. Keeravani and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

SS Rajamouli earns global fame

In the last few weeks, SS Rajamouli has met a lot of Hollywood filmmakers and actors. He met Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron at Critics Choice Awards and discussed RRR. On January 14, his photos with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg went viral on social media. They met in Los Angeles post RRR's big win at the Golden Globe Awards. He even chatted with Mission Impossible and Star Wards director JJ Abrams at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Abrams said 'he is a huge fan of RRR.' SS Rajamouli's Oscar campaign for RRR kickstarted with full force with the Governors awards.

When Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the Golden Globe win of the Naatu Naatu song from RRR

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the Golden Globe win of Naatu Naatu. He tweeted, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!"

RRR storyline

RRR, directed by S. S. Rajamouli and co-written by V. Vijayendra Prasad, is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr. NTR Rama Rao), and their journey away from home and for their country in the 1920s

The announcement of the 95th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories was done by actor and producer Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

Oscars 2023 Ceremony

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood!

