Oscar musician AR Rahman REACTS to a fan who asked him about his acting debut

Music composer, singer and Oscar award winning personality A. R. Rahman is a prominent name in the Indian film and music industries. The musician is quite active on social media and often interacts with his fans by answering various questions. Today, yet again he answered an interesting question of a fan and grabbed the limelight. A fan questioned AR Raman about his acting debut and he gave a witty reply saying 'you don't want me to grow old peacefully'.

AR Rahman has earlier appeared in the song Singapenne from Vijay starrer Bigil, and this made the fans expect the composer might try his hands at acting. Well, nevertheless, this answer has caught the attention of eyes and Rahman's down-to-earth reply to fans is always a delight. Take a look at his reply here:

Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman is arguably one of the most popular and sought-after music composers in the country. In a 30 years career span, Rahman has predominantly composed music for Tamil films, which are dubbed into Telugu. In spite of whichever language the music is, the love for Rahman’s music has no boundaries as it is cherished by people all over the globe.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's film title and glimpse to be unveiled on August 15th

On the work front, The ace music composer is super busy with a string of exciting projects in his pipeline. Some of the projects that Rahman has taken up are the Tamil movies Ponniyan Selvan, Ayalaan and the Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham. He is also providing music for the Bollywood movies Heropanti 2, Mimi and the yet to be titled remake of the movie Aparichitudu.