Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani set to collaborate with Anupam Kher for his directorial Tanvi The Great

Oscar and Golden Globe-winning composer M.M. Keeravani is one of the most exceptional talents the film industry has ever had. The composer has stunned his fans many times with his compelling and soothing tracks that have become memorable songs and background scores of all time.

Now, the legendary composer has announced his next collaboration. M.M. Keeravani is set to collaborate with veteran actor Anupam Kher for his next directorial project titled Tanvi The Great.

M.M. Keeravani joins forces with Anupam Kher for Tanvi The Great

On March 19, the music composer took to his social platform Instagram and shared a collaborative post along with Anupam Kher. The caption of the post said, “ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat! I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho!.”

After the post surfaced online, fans took to their comments section and blessed the living legends for their wonderful collaboration.

For the unversed, this will mark the second collaboration between M.M. Keeravani and Anupam Kher after the 2013 highly acclaimed film Special 26, helmed by Neeraj Pandey.

More about M.M. Keeravani

The music composer is known for his commendable works in almost all industries but mainly in the Telugu industry. In the year 2023, Keeravani was graced with Padma Shri for his impeccable contribution to Indian Cinema. His notable works include Kshana Kshanam, Gharana Mogudu, Criminal, Zakhm, Student No.1, Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali, and highly appreciated RRR.

For the unversed, Keeravani is a cousin of ace director SS Rajamouli and a nephew of renowned screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad. Keeravani won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, for the song Naatu Naatu from the 2022 Telugu film RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

Anupam Kher on the work front

Anupam Kher is set to feature in a mystery-thriller titled The India House alongside Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran which also marks their second collaboration after their 2022 blockbuster Karthikeya 2, helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. Apart from this, the veteran actor will be seen in Vijay 69, bankrolled by YRF Entertainment. The story will revolve around a senior citizen who participates in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. He has his directorial venture Tanvi The Great in the pipeline too, a project he announced on his birthday recently.

