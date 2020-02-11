Oscar winning movie Parasite similar to Vijay’s 1999 movie Minsara Kanna? Twitterati REACT

Fans of Vijay took to Twitter and mentioned the similarities between the actor's 1999 movie Minsara Kanavu with Oscar winning movie Parasite.

While fans of Thala Vijay are going gaga over the recent IT raid at his residence, some are waiting to see the teaser of the actor’s next film Master. However, a section of people are stating that the Oscar winning movie Parasite strikes a chord of actor Vijay’s 1997 movie Minsara Kanna. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film had Khushbu, Rambha, Monica Castelino, Manivannan and Mansoor Ali Khan in key roles.

Kollywood fans took to Twitter and mentioned the similarities between the two films. In Minsara Kanna, a millionaire (Vijay), who visits India, falls for a humble girl. In order to help his love, the whole family of Vijay comes to India and pretends to be poor to get in the good books of Vijay’s love interest. Whereas in Parasite, a poor family slowly crawls into the lives of a wealthy family for economic benefits. Parasite is Bong Joon Ho's Korean black comedy movie and it swept the top awards at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

Watched korean movie #parasite lately & realized that the movie is inspired by @actorvijay 's tamil movie #minsarakanna directed by k.s.ravikumar.Parasite is a worldwide hit,but we made such films long back.#legendksravikumar#parasiteisminsarakanna#ThalapathyVijay#Thalapathy — Andrew Rajkumar (@iamrajdrew) February 5, 2020

Also just hit me that Minsara Kanna( Vijay padam) is same storyline/plot as Parasite... just diff kind of twists & turns.. #aarootales — Aarti (@talesfromaaroo) February 10, 2020

@khushsundar Today parasite movie got 4 oscar awards but after watching the movie I came to know the plot of the story which was taken from Minsara kanna. In minsara kanna all the family was employed for love help& the same here parasite all the family were employed for survival. — rajeshkannan (@rajesh7) February 10, 2020

On the work front, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Master, which has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The film also has Shanthanu in a prominent role. Vijay has been on the headlines since last week after he was taken out of the Master sets by the income tax officials.

