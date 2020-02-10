Oscars 2020: Samantha Akkineni is going gaga about Joaquin Phoenix; Calls him her 'favourite'

South beauty Samantha Akkineni is among the many who took to social media and expressed her thoughts on Oscars 2020. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix.

From some amazing red carpet appearances to tearful tributes, entertaining speeches and big wins, Oscars 2020 witnessed it all and is currently the talk of the town. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The viewers all over from the world glued to their television screens and watched Oscars 2020. South beauty Samantha Akkineni, is among the many who took to social media and expressed her thoughts on Oscars 2020. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a picture of Joaquin Phoenix.

She captioned it, "My Oscar favourite," along with three heart emoticons. Well, clearly Samantha Akkineni has put out her favourite from the Oscars. Joaquin Phoenix took home his first-ever Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for Joker at Oscars 2020. In his acceptance speech, the 43-year-old said, "I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know where I’d be without it."

Talking about Samantha, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Jaanu. The film released on February 07, and it opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike. Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96 which starred Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi.

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie. pic.twitter.com/M8ryZGKGHV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

