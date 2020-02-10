Oscars 2020: Trisha Krishnan gets teary eyed; Goes gaga about Eminem and Billie Eilish's performances

South actress Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about Oscars 2020. The stunner is going gaga about Eminem and Billie Eilish's performances.

The 92nd Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The Oscars 2020 is the talk of the town with who's who from the Hollywood industry graced the grand event. The nominees and guests put their best fashion foot forward and showed off their glitzy outfits. The viewers all over from the world glued to their television screens and watched Oscars 2020. South actress Trisha Krishnan also took to Instagram and shared her thoughts about the awards event.

Taking to her Instagram story, Trisha wrote, "I just couldn't pick the winners in my head this year. None the less, most deserved. The film nominated left me awestruck. The performances so on. The speeches humbling.. Eminem and Billie Eilish...what a show. A bit teary-eyed and little more in love with cinema."

Billie Eilish spoke about honouring Kobe Bryant during her performance at the Academy Awards 2020 and said she would get shivers during rehearsals. The 18-year-old appeared at Oscars red carpet looking like an absolute rock star in a fluffy white Chanel suit paired with oversized matching pants.

Coming back to Trisha Krishnan, the stunner is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The film will see her in the role of the Chola queen Kundhavai Nachiyar. The film is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel of the same name, written by Tamil author Kalki. Ponniyin Selvan also stars in the female lead role.

