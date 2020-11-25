Oscars 2021: Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malayalam film Jallikattu to represent India as it makes an official entry

Jallikattu will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu had received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. After winning the hearts of the audience with its powerful content, the film has made an official entry at Oscars 2021. Yes, Jallikattu will represent India at the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the horror and science fiction stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad and Santhy Balachandran. It is said to be among the best films in the horror and science fiction genre that has received phenomenal response from the audience across the country.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Jallikattu is based on the short story by S Hareesh called, Maoist. The storyline of the film revolves around how the entire village gets in a complete state of chaos after bulls during a bull-taming event in Tamil Nadu go out of control. The screenplay has been handled by S Hareesh and R Jayakumar. Girish Gangadharan has handled the camera work for Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Jallikattu. Deepu Joseph is the editor of the film.

"There were a total of 27 films that had entered the race from Hindi, Malayalam, Oria and Marathi. The film which has been nominated by the jury to represent India at Oscars is Malayalam film Jallikattu. It is a film that really brings out the raw problems which are there in human beings, that is we are worse than animals," filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board, Film Federation of India, was quoted by Hindustan Times.

