Oscars 2023: 5 epic and goosebumps-worthy moments of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli

On 13th January 2023, SS Rajamouli's RRR created another history as the makers walked away with the Oscars 2023 Award for Naatu Naatu under best original song. After Golden Globe Award, Naatu Naatu- the dance number, in presence of A-lister Hollywood celebrities, bagged a big win at Oscars 2023 today, beating music stalwarts like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR has left the entire country celebrating another RRRmakerable moment.

The 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre, LA witnessed some memorable moments. India has set foot, strongly and powerfully as Deepika Padukone attended as a presenter while RRR made it big by winning for Best Original Song. Shaunak Sen's All that Breathes was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category but lost. The Elephant Whisperers, by Kartiki Gonsalves in her directorial debut, has won Oscars in the Best Documentary Short category.

India undoubtedly had big Oscar moments. Here's a run through some epic and goosebumps-worthy moments of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others from the big night in LA.

Naatu Naatu performance received a huge applause

Naatu Naatu was performed so beautifully at the Oscars 2023 that it received a standing ovation and rightly so. Performed by international dancers, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sang the rousing RRR anthem leaving the crowd at Dolby Theatre on their feet.

SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's reaction to Naatu Naatu receiving a standing ovation



SS Rajamouli, his son S.S.Karthikeya, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were moved by the audience's reaction to Naatu Naatu's live performance. Jr NTR, who seemed to be teary-eyed, hugged Ram Charan as they celebrate the global reach of the musical song.

Ram Charan and Deepika Padukone



Ahead of the read carpet, Ram Charan bumped into Deepika Padukone and the two treated us with the most memorable picture that's worth archiving.

Lyricist Chandrabose and music composer M.M. Keeravani celebrated Naatu Naatu's big win as it becomes the first song from an Indian film to earn an Oscar trophy for best original song.

The trio- SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan representing India and how!



Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli turned heads as they proudly walked the Oscars red carpet in Indian wear. They made sure to represent India in the best possible way. The stylists of both the actor- Jr NTR and Ram Charan had to design a piece that honours their characters in the film, RRR.



