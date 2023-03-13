Oscars 2023: RRR creates history as it wins 'Best Original Song' Award for 'Naatu Naatu'

Indian had been anxiously awaiting RRR's "Naatu Naatu", the musical sequence to win the best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. And, this is a historic moment for India as we bring Oscar home. Yes, RRR's Naatu Naatu wins the historic Oscars 2023 for Best Original Song.

RRR's Naatu Naatu has won Oscars 2023 in Best Original Song category. Other nominees in the category were- Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli has become a worldwide phenomenon and is unstoppable. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR is evidently a global blockbuster. Naatu Naatu will be performed live at Oscars 2023, by Lauren Gottlieb, the former runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The award ceremony is taking place on March 12 (March 13 in India), at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith are also present at the big awards night and were a part of the epic performance.

To Note, the last time, it was Resul Pookutty and A. R. Rahman who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing and Best Original Score respectively for Jai Ho song, the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. India has made history yet again!

WATCH Naatu Naatu Full Video Song HERE:

During an interview with Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, Ram Charan talked about the sensational Naatu Naatu. "It is not just an entertainer. Every sequence in Rajamouli's movies is thoughtful. The song has reached the Oscars because of the drama, and the emotions that underline the song. The camaraderie, the brotherhood on display, the yin and yang that the two leading men (Charan and Jr NTR) represent... everything went into making the song so special," said Ram Charan.

The hook step has been tried, and performed at every party and awards show in India and globally. Naatu Naatu's win is proof that language is no barrier to enjoy music across borders.

RRR's Naatu Naatu has made history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar in 13 years. The celebrations have begun!



RRR's Naatu Naatu performance on Oscars 2023 stage receives a standing ovation