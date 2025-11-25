Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha qualifies for Academy Awards, to compete with KPop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man and more

The Oscars 2026 list of eligible movies being considered for Best Animated Feature is out, and the Indian film Mahavatar Narsimha has qualified. The official update was shared by the Academy itself, confirming that the movie is competing against 35 other films in the category.

Mahavatar Narsimha qualifies for Oscars 2026

As per the update, Mahavatar Narsimha is being considered for an Academy Award nomination alongside films like The Bad Guys 2, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, KPop Demon Hunters, and many others.

The Indian animated movie has already made a strong impact in theatres this year, and now, we'll have to wait and see whether it achieves the same success at the Academy Awards.

More about Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is based on the story of Narasimha, the fourth avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. The film is set in the realm of Demigods and Demons, where the asura king Hiranyakashyap is determined to avenge his brother Hiranyaksha, who was slain by Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar.

Hiranyakashyap performs penance to please Lord Brahma, who grants him immense power and a seemingly immortal life. Empowered, he goes on to rule over heaven, earth, and hell, eventually declaring himself a god.

His five-year-old son, Prahlad, is the complete opposite of him, embodying unwavering devotion to Lord Vishnu. Enraged by his son's beliefs, Hiranyakashyap repeatedly tries to kill him, only to fail each time.

When all hope seems lost, Lord Vishnu incarnates as Narasimha, taking the form of a fierce protector. He slays Hiranyakashyap once and for all, ending his tyranny and restoring balance to the world.

What’s next in the Mahavatar cinematic universe?

Mahavatar Narsimha is the first installment in the cinematic universe, which was confirmed through a post-credit scene. The next film, titled Mahavatar Parshuram, will focus on Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar and is set to hit the big screens in 2027.

Additionally, the franchise will include titles such as Mahavatar Raghunandan, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish, Mahavatar Gokulananda, Mahavatar Kalki Part I, and Mahavatar Kalki Part II, concluding the cinematic universe in 2037.

