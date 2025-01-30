Oshana OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Dhyan Sreenivasan's romantic comedy movie online

Oshana, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan, hit the big screens on November 1 last year. Directed by NV Manoj, this coming-of-age drama received mixed to positive reviews at the box office. Now, after months of waiting, the movie is all set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Oshana

Oshana will start streaming on Manorama Max from January 31 onwards. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on OTT on January 3. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, its release was delayed. Meanwhile, the streaming giant announced via their social media handles and wrote, "Dhyan Sreenivasan's romantic comedy movie ''Oshana'' will be on Manorama Max from January 31st..!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Oshana

The story of Oshana is focused on John whose life gets shaped by a series of unpredictable romantic entanglements. Every relationship introduces its own drama and excitement, turning his experiences into a thrilling ride that highlights the highs and lows of love.

Cast and crew of Oshana

The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Althaf Salim, Balaji Jayarajan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Boban Samuel in prominent roles. Some of the other cast members include Sabumon, Sminu Sijo, Varsha Vishwanath, Gowri Gopan, Chithra, Anjaya V V, Krishna Sajith, Janvi, and Adithyan.

Oshana is directed by NV Manoj and produced by Martin Joseph under the banner of M J N Productions. The screenplay is written by Jithin Jose, with music and background score composed by Mejo Joseph. The cinematography is handled by Melbin Kurisinkal, while the editing is done by Sandeep Nandakumar. The production controller is Kamalakshan Payyanur, and the production design is by Anukuttan Ettumanoor and Sulfik Shah Nedumbasseri.

The lyrics for the movie are written by B K Harinarayanan, Vinayak Sasikumar, Jis Joy, Shobin Kannangattu, and Salvin Varghese.

Are you excited to watch Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Oshana on OTT? If yes, share your thoughts about the movie with us in the comments below.