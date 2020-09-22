OTT release of Vishal’s Chakra: Madras HC sends notice to the Thupparivaalan 2 actor

Production house Trident Arts claimed that the original distribution amount for Chakra was Rs.44 crores and appealed to the court to restrain the release of the movie until the firm is sufficiently compensated for losses by actor Vishal.

Madras high court on Tuesday sent notices to actor Vishal Krishna and director Anandan to respond before Thursday in connection to a plea filed by production house Trident Arts to restrain the release of Vishal’s upcoming movie Chakra on OTT platforms. Justice N Sathish Kumar decided to hear the actor and director before passing the interim order. Trident arts filed applications alleging a loss of Rs 8 crore due to the poor commercial performance of the film, Action.

The applicant’s counsel Vijayan Subramaiyan told the judge that Trident arts distributed over 500 movies but ventured into production only in 2016. It has produced 4 movies including Sundar C’s directorial Action which performed poorly in the box office. The production house claimed that Vishal persuaded them to produce the film at a cost of Rs. 44 crores and also agreed to bear the shortage if the movie does not collect a minimum of Rs.20 crores through theatrical release in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. However, he collected only Rs.7.7 crores in Tamil Nadu and 4 crores in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, the firm demanded Vishal to compensate for the financial loss of about Rs. 8.29 crores. It is reported that Vishal has entered into an agreement to pay for the losses that the firm suffered and also accepted to act in another film produced by Trident Arts and directed by Anandhan.

The firm’s fifth venture into production was to be directed by Anandhan. However, the plans were put to a halt due to the pandemic. In the meantime, the firm was shocked to hear about the actor-director duo releasing the film on OTT platform. The firm claimed that the film Chakra was to be produced by Trident’s art as its fifth venture. The counsel alleged that the duo is trying to release the film with another production house. The firm also claimed that the original distribution amount for Chakra was Rs.44 crores and appealed to the court to restrain the release of the movie until the firm is sufficiently compensated for losses by actor Vishal.

