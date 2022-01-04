Our hopes are always high, says director Radha Krishna amid rumours of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam being postponed

Director of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, Radha Krishna Kumar has penned a note on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high - Team #radheshyam”. The post comes at a time when speculations are rife that the release of the film might be delayed owing to worsening COVID-19 situation. However, no certain announcement has been made on the matter.

For now, Radhe Shyam is slated for a Sankranthi release on 14 January 2022. It remains to be seen if makers will release the film on the given date. The science fiction flick is set in 1970s Europe. It also stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in the supporting roles. Prabhas’ next is financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series, while film's music has been given by Justin Prabhakaran. Manoj Paramahamsa has looked after the cinematography. The movie has been shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The film’s trailer launch was a mega event in itself. Fan’s unveiled the trailer of the highly anticipated flick. The unprecedented event was talked about on various social media platforms.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Prabhas will share scene space with Shruti Haasan in Prashanth Neel’s next. Titled as Salaar, the project has been bankrolled under Hombale Films. The film that will also see Jagapathi Babu in the lead is schedule to release on 14 April 2022.