'Our Tolichowki boy': SS Rajamouli lauds Mohammed Siraj for his outstanding wickets at Asia Cup 2023

SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and shared his admiration for Mohammad Siraj after the India team win at Asia Cup 2023 Finals. The RRR director lauded the star performer of the match for taking up more than 6 wickets with his magical bowling. The filmmaker called Siraj, our 'Tolichowki boy' for his fiery spell.

SS Rajamouli, who was bowled by the Hyderabadi cricketer after the Team India win at the Asia Cup, took to Twitter and wrote, “Siraj Miyan (Sir), our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets... And has a big heart, running too long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling.”

SS Rajamouli bowled over Hyderabadi cricketer Mohammed Siraj for his spell at Asia Cup

As India made history by lifting the Asia Cup trophy eight times, several celebrities congratulated the team and heaped praises on Mohammad Siraj. Not just SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter and expressed his excitement about India's win at the Asia Cup. He wrote, Bowled over!! Congratulations #TeamIndia on your sensational win in the #AsiaCup2023. Championship at its finest!"

The final match of the Asia Cup took place between India and Sri Lanka, on Sunday. While Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs, India won the game by 10 wickets and also with 263 deliveries remaining. Along with Siraj's magical bowling spell, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped the team win big.



Upcoming projects

After the huge success of RRR, SS Rajamouli's next is considered to be the biggest film in Indian cinema. The actor has teamed up with Mahesh Babu for an upcoming film, which is tentatively titled SSMB29. The director revealed that the film will be a globe-trotting adventure, packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama. Vijayendra Prasad m, who is a screenwriter, also shared that SSMB29 will be bigger than RRR.

The filmmaker is reportedly planning to rope in Hollywood actors and technicians. Actor Chris Hemsworth was reportedly in rumors to play a key role in the film. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway and Mahesh Babu will reportedly be undergoing training in a workshop for three months.

