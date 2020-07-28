Oviya Helen opens up about Bigg Boss; Says contestants should not be ‘tortured until they commit suicide’

Taking to her Twitter space, Oviya Helen also asked her fans and followers if the reality show Bigg Boss has to be banned.

(Trigger warning)

Oviya Helen came as a huge wave in the state of Tamil Nadu when Bigg Boss was first launched. She gained a massive fanbase after her participation in the show’s first season. Invariably, everyone in the state was a fan of Oviya at that time. However, she quit the show after experiencing some bitter incidences. All these years, she did not talk about the show or how it affected her. Now, she took to her Twitter space and opened up about it for the first time.

Taking to the microblogging website, Oviya first asked her fans on Twitter if the show has to be banned. After it went viral, she wrote, “I wish they should not torture contestants until commit suicide for TRP”. Today, a fan asked her if she had read the contract thoroughly before accepting to be a part of it, to which she responded, “A contract paper should not be the license to put someone in mental trauma or make them commit suicide. Every life matters! I'm not saying to ban the show. At least show some mercy sir! We are all human.”

Check Oviya's tweet here:

I wish they should not torture contestants until commit suicide for TRP — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) July 25, 2020

In the show, Oviya expressed her love for a co-contestant named Aarav. In the beginning, they both decided to be in a relationship with no strings attached. However, when Oviya took things seriously, Aarav backed off. This created a mental trauma for Oviya and she even attempted suicide while she was inside the house.

If you or someone you know need emotional help, reach out to a professional health specialist. There are several helplines available for the same.

