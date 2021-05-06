Ovvoru Pookalume fame singer Comagan passes away at 48; Director Cheran says 'He was the eyes of 25 families'

The visually impaired singer Comagan has also featured in a few films like Kanukkulle and Sura. In 2007, he had composed music for Tamil film, Muthal Muthalai.

In another shocking and heartbreaking piece of news, MJC Comagan, a visually impaired singer passed away today due to COVID-19. Comagan rose to fame with Ovvoru Pookalumae song from Autograph. He is survived by his wife and two children. According to reports, the singer was going under the treatment at a hospital for COVID-19 for the last 12 days. He took his last breathe at 1 AM on Thursday. In 1991, Comagan started his own orchestra band named Comaganin Raaga Priya. Even during the lockdown, he and his team were performing and taking online classes.

The visually impaired singer Comagan has also featured in a few films like Kanukkulle and Sura. In 2007, he had composed music for Tamil film, Muthal Muthalai. Director Cheran took to Twitter and mourned the death of the popular singer and musician. His tweet loosely translates to, "No words ... A man with complete self-confidence in mind and voice ... He was the eyes of 25 families in his group .. This news that I heard when I woke up in the morning was heartbreaking .. Peace be upon the soul of Gomakan .."

Comagan was the music director for the Tamil film Muthal Muthalai. It was directed by Benjamin and it became the first Tamil project where a visually challenged person entirely took over the music of the film.

Popular supporting actor Pandu also passed away this morning owing to COVID-19 complications. He was 74.

Like the elating lyrical of Ovvoru Pookalume, his confidence will continue to inspire and uplift many. RIP, Comagan!

