Oy OTT release: Where to watch Siddharth and Shamili starrer Telugu romantic drama online as it returns to theaters

The romantic drama Oy!, starring Siddharth and Shamili, was released in 2009. Directed by Anand Ranga, the film is set to return to theaters on February 26. Before watching it on the big screen again, here's where you can stream it online.

Where to watch Oy!

Oy! is currently streaming on Sun NXT and Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can watch the movie in Telugu on both platforms anytime, anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Oy!

Uday, a wealthy young man, takes over his father's company after his passing. He believes in living life to the fullest. At a New Year’s party in 2007, he notices Sandhya, a simple and traditional girl, writing in a diary. Curious about her, he tracks her down with the help of his friend Fatso.

He discovers that she lives alone and runs a nursery. To get closer to her, he pretends to be a paying guest. After several attempts, he finally wins her love and surprises her with 12 gifts on her birthday, with the last one being himself.

Meanwhile, an insurance salesman, Abhishek, and his colleague meet Sandhya while offering a life policy. She lists Uday as the beneficiary, making him believe she loves him. However, he soon finds out that she has terminal breast cancer.

Wanting to make her last days special, he takes her on a trip to Kolkata to scatter her parents' ashes in the Ganga. Along the way, he teaches her to enjoy life. They celebrate Christmas together, and Sandhya eventually expresses her love for him. A year later, Uday sits alone in the rain, remembering her before finally walking away.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Oy!

Oy! is a romantic drama directed and written by Anand Ranga, with D. V. V. Danayya serving as the producer. The film stars Siddharth and Shamili in the lead roles. Vijay K. Chakravarthy handled the cinematography, while Marthand K. Venkatesh took charge of the editing. Meanwhile, the film's music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.