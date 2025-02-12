Oy Re-Release: Siddharth and Shamili starrer Telugu cult romantic drama to hit big screens on February 26

Siddharth and Shamili starrer cult classic Telugu romantic drama movie Oy! is set to hit the big screens once again on February 26, 2025. The film, directed by Anand Ranga was initially released on July 3, 2009.

Announcing the film’s re-release, the makers penned, “Sehari….Celebration. In theatres on Feb 26th,” posting a poster from the movie.

Check out the official look here:

The movie Oy! starring Siddharth and Shamili in the lead roles features the tale of Uday and Sandhya. The former is a rich kid who suddenly becomes the chairman of a company after his father’s death.

As a man who believes in life being short and has a carpe diem attitude, he sees a simple girl called Sandhya during a New Year party. Through a series of searches, the man finds her out, only to come to know that she is terminally ill.

This leads Uday to make the most of the time he could have with her, fulfilling all of her wishes and eventually falling in love. Their journey together and the challenges they face sets up the entirety of the movie.

With Siddharth and Shamili in the lead roles, the movie also features an ensemble cast of other actors like Sunil, Ali, Napoleon, Pradeep Rawat, Krishnudu, MS Narayana, Tanikella Bharani, and many more in key roles. The movie’s music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Moving ahead, Siddharth was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Miss You. The film, which was directed by N Rajasekar, was a romantic comedy tale that featured actress Ashika Ranganath as the co-lead.

Moreover, the actor is next set to appear as one of the leads in the movie Test, directed by Shivaji Sashikanth. The sports drama flick co-starring R Madhavan and Nayanthara is set in the backdrop of cricket and will be directly released on Netflix.

In addition, Siddharth will appear in the movie Indian 3, starring Kamal Haasan. The actor recently unveiled the teaser for his upcoming film 3BHK.