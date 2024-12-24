Oy Re-release: Siddharth’s romantic drama to return to big screens this New Year; details inside

Siddharth and Shamlee's hit romantic drama film Oy! is all set to hit the big screens once again. That’s right, the movie is re-releasing in theaters to celebrate the New Year. The announcement was recently made by the production house DVV Entertainment.

The makers announced that the Siddharth starrer is going to re-release in cinemas on January 1, 2025. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, "Marokkasari. #OY." Soon after, netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Will be there," while another commented, "TQ so much we are waiting."

Oy! revolves around the life of Uday, a carefree young man, who takes over his father's company after his passing. He lives by the belief that life is short and decides to pursue Sandhya. To win her love, he pretends to be a paying guest at her house.

After many attempts, he finally succeeds and surprises her with many gifts on her birthday. However, Uday is heartbroken when he learns that Sandhya has terminal cancer. Sandhya discovers her illness later after collapsing at a party.

Uday resolves to make her last days special and takes her on a journey to fulfill her wishes. They scatter her parents' ashes in the Ganga and create lasting memories. Sandhya also begins to embrace life and falls in love with Uday.

On New Year’s Eve, they sit together under a "Welcome 2008" sign, marking her final moments. A year later, Uday is shown sitting alone under a "Welcome 2009" sign as he holds on to her memory.

The cast of Oy! features Siddharth as Uday and Shamlee as Sandhya Jagarlamudi in the lead roles. Sunil plays Abhishek, while Ali appears as Layout M. Lingaraju.

Napoleon portrays Dr. Harish Chandra Prasad, and Pradeep Rawat takes on the role of Ras Bihari. Krishnudu stars as Fatso, with M. S. Narayana as the Hotel Manager and Tanikella Bharani as the Telugu Teacher. Saptagiri rounds out the cast as Abhishek's assistant.

