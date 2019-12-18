Pa Ranjith announces FIVE films as a producer; Read Details

In an exciting news, director-producer Pa Ranjith took to Twitter and announced his next five films. Pa Ranjith will be producing the films under Neelam Productions along with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films.

Multi-talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith has occupied a comfortable position as a producer by bankrolling two strong critically acclaimed films - Pariyaram Perumal and Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu. Having said that, the director-producer has now announced his next five films, which will be produced by him under the banner Neelam Productions.

Neelam Productions will be joining hands with Little Red Car Films and Golden Ratio Films to produce the next five Tamil films for the global audience. For the unversed, the Little Red Car Films was one of the producers of Dhanush’s International film - The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir. Five different directors have been roped in to helm the films announced. Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, Merku Thodarchi Malai fame Lenin Bharathi and three new directors from Pa Ranjith’s school - Suresh Mari, Franklin Jacob and Akiran Moses have been selected.

Check the tweet here:

It has been reported in Galatta media that Mari Selvaraj will start his work on Pa Ranjith's film after finishing his film starring Dhanush. Mari’s film under Neelam Productions will be his third directorial venture. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjith’s last film, Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu was highly praised by the critics. The film has multiple storylines that meet at a crucial point. Through simple gestures, the film talks about capitalism, caste injustice, imperialism and humanity. Gundu's technical team comprises of music director Tenma, editor Selva RJ and cinematographer Kishore Kumar.

Check out the Gundu trailer here:

Credits :Twitter

