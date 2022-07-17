Pa Ranjith reveals exciting details about the plot of his next with Kamal Haasan; Read inside

Director Pa Ranjith is all geared up for another thrilling venture. He recently confirmed that he will be joining hands with Kamal Haasan after completing his project with Chiyaan Vikram. In a recent interview, Pa Ranjith revealed the plot of his next with Kamal Haasan. The filmmaker revealed that the flick will be set against the backdrop of Madurai. For now, he only has a basic idea of the story in his head.

However, Pa Ranjith is yet to develop the entire script for this untitled drama. Once he is done with the screenplay, he will be narrating it to Kamal Haasan for his opinion.

On the different from, the makers will also helm Chiyaan Vikram in the film which went on floors yesterday on 16th July 16th with the mahurat pooja in Chennai. The I star attended the pooja ceremony, looking all dapper in formals. Composer GV Prakash is a part of the film as the music director.

Named Chiyaan 61 right now, the movie talks about a string of incidents that took place in KGF in the 19th century. This flick will be set in the pre-independence era. Being made on a grand budget, the film will be shot simultaneously in 3D as well. Meanwhile, the makers also plan to shoot some portions of their next in KGF.

In the meantime, Kamal Haasan is likely to commence work on his next film with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. Although, an official announcement regarding the venture is awaited.

