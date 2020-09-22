  1. Home
Pa Ranjith’s Salpata: John Kokken starts training ahead of the Arya Starrer sports drama’s shooting

Apart from John Kokken, the Pa Ranjith directorial will have Arya as the male lead, while Dushara Vijayan will be seen playing the female lead.
Pa Ranjith’s Salpata: John Kokken starts training ahead of the Arya Starrer sports drama’s shootingPa Ranjith’s Salpata: John Kokken starts training ahead of the Arya Starrer sports drama’s shooting
Sensational actor John Kokken, who was seen in several Telugu films, will be seen next in Pa Ranjith's Kollywood film Salpetta, which has Arya in the lead role. Apparently, the shooting of the boxing-based political sports drama will be resumed soon. While Arya has been sharing photos from her training sessions on his social media space, it looks like John Kokken is also under intense training sessions and he is preparing for his role in the film.

Sharing a video of his training regime, actor John Kokken posted, "Prepping for shoot post lockdown for my upcoming tamil movie #salpetta #arya30. Training in agility and core." (sic) as soon as the video came up online, fans of Pa Ranjith got all pumped up as the shooting might be resumed anytime now. Apart from body building, John has also been undergoing boxing training for his role in the film. According to media reports, the film’s story will be based on north Madras boxers of the 80s and Arya and Kalaiyarasan will be seen as boxers.

See his video here:

Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thirai Kadhai Vasanam famed actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon.

