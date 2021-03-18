  1. Home
Paagal: Nivetha Pethuraj as Theera promises a magical love story opposite Vishwak Sen; Take a look

The romantic poster from Paagal sees Nivetha cuddling Vishwak Sen as his hands are tied back.
March 18, 2021
Paagal: Nivetha Pethuraj as Theera promises a magical love story opposite Vishwak Sen; Take a look
Young actor Vishwak Sen's next release Paagal is the talk of the town. The buzz around the film is quite high since its inception. The first look poster, teaser and title song have already received the much-needed buzz and response from the audience on social media. Now, the makers have released a new poster from the film that introduced lead actress Nivetha Pethuraj as Theera. Nivetha Pethuraj is playing the second lead actress in the film. As we can see in the character reveal poster, Nivetha will play the role of Theera. 

The romantic poster sees Nivetha cuddling Vishwak Sen as his hands are tied back. Billed to be a magical love story, Paagal is directed by Naressh Kuppili. Dil Raju presents the film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media. Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha are the other leading ladies of the film. S Manikandan is the cinematographer, while Radhan has scored the music.

Paagal is releasing worldwide on May 1st! 

Nivetha made her acting debut with the Tamil drama, Oru Naal Koothu (2016). She was last seen in Telugu film Red, directed by Kishore Tirumala, co-starring Ram Pothineni, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer. 

