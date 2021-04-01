Paagal song Saradaga Kasepaina: Makers release lyrical video of Vishwak Sen, Nivetha starrer romantic number

Days after introducing Nivetha Pethuraj as Theera, Paagal makers have unveiled a lyrical video of the song Saradaga Kasepaina from Vishwak Sen’s Paagal

Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj’s upcoming movie Paagal has been among the most anticipated release of the year and it has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. From the first look poster to the teaser, everything about the romance drama has been making to the headlines. This isn’t all. The first song from the movie has also managed to create a substantial buzz leaving the fans excited about Paagal. And now adding on to their excitement, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the song Saradaga Kasepaina.

The lyrical video of this romantic number features the lyrics along with snippets of Vishwak and Nivetha from the movie and give a glimpse of their adorable chemistry in Paagal. To note, Saradaga Kasepaina has been penned by Ananta Sriram while Karthik and Purnima have lent voice for the song. On the other hand, the music was given and composed by Radhan. While the song was unveiled today, it has opened to a stupendous response.

Check out the lyrical video of Saradaga Kasepaina from Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj starrer Paagal:

Talking about Paagal, the movie is helmed by Naressh Kuppili and has been bankrolled by Bekkam Venugopal. Earlier, the makers had shared Nivetha’s first look as Theera from the movie and wrote, “Introducing the talented and ravishing @nivethapethuraj as Theera from #Paagal.” Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha are the other leading ladies, while S Manikandan is the cinematographer of the film. Paagal is slated to release on May 1 this year.

