Paagal Trailer: Vishwak Sen starrer promises a fun ride with a good dose of emotions & romance

After his last film HIT, Vishwak Sen has geared up for the release of his upcoming flick Paagal. The much-awaited film is slated for theatrical release on August 14th. Ahead of the big release, the makers have released the trailer that promises a fun yet emotional ride. The trailer begins on an interesting note.

Vishwak Sen introduces himself as Prem and discloses he was in love with a total of 1600 girls. He is seen proposing to different girls and he infuriates his best friends too. Vishwak then meets Nivetha Pethuraj who actually proposes to him. Where this love story ends forms the crux of the story. On the whole, the trailer promises a fun ride with a good dose of emotions.

Check out the trailer below:

Billed to be a magical love story, Paagal is directed by Naressh Kuppili. Dil Raju presents the film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media.

S Manikandan’s camera work is top-notch, while Radhan’s music is charming. Besides Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha, the film also stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta and Indraja Shankar.

