Paagal's Ee Single Chinnode Song OUT: Vishwak Sen shows off his dancing skills in this peppy track

Vishwak Sen can be seen in a romantic relationship with Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in the song, Ee Single Chinnode.
Young actor Vishwak Sen is grabbing all the attention over his upcoming film titled, Pagaal. The film is set to release soon and the buzz around it is quite high. Today, the makers have unveiled Ee Single Chinnode song from the film and it is a perfect groovy song. As the lyrics suggest, Ee Single Chinnode New Love Lo Fresh Ga Paddade, the protagonist falls in love with different girls. Every time he falls in love, he feels the freshness of being in love. 

Vishwak can be seen in a romantic relationship with Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha in the song, Ee Single Chinnode. The song composed by Radhan sounds peppy, while Benny Dayal’s vocals are energetic and lyrics by Krishna Kanth are catchy. Fans also get a chance to catch Vishwak Sen showing off his dancing skills for the first time in the song for which choreography is by Vijay Binni. Billed to be a magical love story, Paagal is directed by Naressh Kuppili. 

WATCH THE FULL SONG BELOW: 

Dil Raju presents the film produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venu Gopal’s Lucky Media. Nivetha Pethuraj is the other heroine in the film and she will be seen playing the role of Theera. S Manikandan is the cinematographer. Pagaal also stars Simran Choudhary, Megha Lekha, Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles.

