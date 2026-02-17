Paathirathri OTT Release: When and where to watch Navya Nair, Soubin Shahir’s action crime thriller online

Paathirathri, starring Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles, was released in theaters on October 17, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie is now all set to begin streaming soon. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Paathirathri

Paathirathri is slated to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from February 20, 2026. Sharing the update on social media, the platform wrote, “Witness the Night That Stays With You. Paathirathri Premieres February 20th on Malayalam ZEE5.”

Here’s the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Paathirathri

Paathirathri follows the story of two police officers who are on night patrol duty and share mutual animosity. During one such patrol, the officers witness an incident that they fail to report in time.

As the incident implicates both of them, the two officers must navigate the situation to uncover the truth behind the crime. As they embark on a mission to understand the mysterious developments, they begin to feel threatened by the potential impact on their personal relationships, careers, and even their lives.

As their animosity gradually subsides, Paathirathri also explores the personal demons both officers carry within themselves.

Cast and crew of Paathirathri

Paathirathri stars Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. They are joined by actors such as Sunny Wayne, Ann Augustine, Athmiya Rajan, Pooja Mohanraj, Achyuth Kumar, Binu Thomman, Harisree Ashokan, Shabareesh Varma, Aadukalam Naren, Indrans, and many others in key roles.

Directed by Ratheena PT, the film marks her second directorial venture after the Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Puzhu. Written by Shaji Maraad, the movie is produced by Dr. K.V. Abdul Nazar and Ashiya Nazar under the banner of Benzy Productions.

The film features music and background scores composed by Jakes Bejoy, with Shehnad Jalal handling the cinematography. Moreover, Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor. Upon its theatrical release, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Soubin Shahir’s next movie

Soubin Shahir is next set to appear in the sequel film Bachelor Party D'eux. Directed by Amal Neerad, the movie stars Naslen and Sreenath Bhasi as co-leads, with Tovino Thomas rumored to play a cameo role.

