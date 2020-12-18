Paava Kadhaigal: Dulquer Salmaan says Sudha Kongara’s ‘Thangam’ was heartbreaking and moving; See post

Taking to his Twitter space, Dulquer Salmaan shared his review for the film and lauded Sudha Kongara's portion for the anthology titled Thangam.

The most awaited Tamil Anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal was released on the video streaming platform Netfilx on Friday. With top actors from the South including Sai Pallavi, Simran, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anjali among the others playing the lead roles, the film is receiving a tremendously positive response from the audience. South entertainment industry’s sensational actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his social space and lauded the film, showering Sudha Kongara’s portion titled Thangam with praises.

Thangam has Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Kalidas in the lead roles. He said that the portion was heartbreaking and touching. He stated that Kalidas’s role in the film was endearing, while Santhnu Bhagyaraj’s was mature and intense. Taking to the micro blogging website, Dulquer wrote, “Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense.”

See his Tweet here:

Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense. pic.twitter.com/mAX0FchrMc — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2020

Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it is expected that the film’s release date will be announced soon. As far as the casting is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sree, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors. Meanwhile, Dulquer has a lineup of films in his pipeline including a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamika, and a bunch of other Mollywood films.

