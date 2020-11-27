Paava Kadhaigal: Gripping teaser of the Kollywood anthology RELEASED; Watch

This anthology will be directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon.

A while back, it was announced that top Kollywood directors are joining hands for an anthology titled Paava Kadhaihgal. Now, director Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter space and shared the teaser of the film and it promises an intense anthology with some intriguing stories. Sharing the teaser, Vignesh Shivan stated that it is a privilege for him to work alongside such talented directors and he also lauded Anirudh Ravichander for the teaser’s background music.

Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “My first @netflix original @NetflixIndia associating with great film makers @VetriMaaran @menongautham @Sudhakongara_of feeling honoured & blessed Thank U @yoursanjali @kalkikanmani Thank U my dearest king @anirudhofficial for this trippy Track #PaavaKadhaigal”. This anthology will be directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. It is revealed that the film will have stories about how love, pride and honour influence a relationship, and how they create complexity in a relationship.

See his Tweet here:

Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it is expected that the film’s release date will be announced soon. As far as the casting is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors. It is to be noted that another Kollywood anthology was released recently and it received a tremendously positive response.

