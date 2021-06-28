Paava Kadhaigal to Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2; South cinema rules on OTT platforms

Regional content has gained immense popularity and especially, Malayalam cinema has been the game-changer.

Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal, Fahad Faasil's C U SOON to Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2, South Cinema, in the times of lockdown has come to the fore with entertainment par excellence on OTT platforms. Going by the reviews, buzz and the remake trend that has taken over in the Hindi industry, regional content consumption clearly drives thrice the amount than it was before. The growth of regional cinema and the power of content-driven movies prove audience is turning smart with their choices and how. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to local OTT players, everyone has upped their investment in regional language content production.

One driving factor is content! The quality of regional content has always been superior and due to OTT releases, it is reaching across the country. Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, all the languages are ruling on OTT platforms like never before. Regional content has gained immense popularity and especially, Malayalam cinema has been the game-changer. Today, even audience from the North has set their choices right by opting content with subtitles. South Indian Cinema, if we specifically talk about, is taking a lot of pride in showcasing content that the audience is seeking.

Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam have always maintained a healthy competition and are delivering authentic Indian Content. There are also well-known production houses that are eyeing to release their big-budget films digitally and at the comfort of the audience given the current situation in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few months, big South movies have done well even in the North. Be it movies, actors, director or writers, talent is moving seamlessly.

While television channels have been doing since forever, streaming platforms are now smashing the language barrier!

