Paava Kadhaigal: Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan & other celebs shower Kalidas with praises for his role as Sataar

Taking to their micro blogging spaces, celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya lauded Kalidas Jayaram for his role as Sathaar in the anthology Paava Kadhaigal.
29052 reads Mumbai
Paava Kadhaigal: Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan & other celebs shower Kalidas with praises for his role as Sataar
The latest Tamil anthology that was released on OTT platform Netflix was Paava Kadhaigal. Ever since the film was released on Friday, it has been receiving positive reviews from the audience and celebrities. Twitter is filled with praises for the filmmakers. However, Sudha Kongara directed portion titled Thangam, which has Kalidas Jayaram, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles, received the maximum applaud.

Celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj have lauded the film. Dulquer wrote, “Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense.” Suriya, who was last seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru stated that the film was one of a kind and he showered the film with praises. He wrote, “Again a new world! #Thangame What a story to tell Sudha!! Loved it!!!”

Also Read: Rajinikanth summoned to appear in Court on January 19 for his controversial remark during Sterlite protest

Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Critically acclaimed directors Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vignesh Shivan and Vetrimaaran were brought on board to direct the anthology. As far as the casting is concerned, the film has Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran as the lead actors.

Credits :Twitter

