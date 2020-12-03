Paava Kadhaigal trailer RELEASED; Promises story on prejudice, gender, equality and acceptance

It is revealed that the film will be released on December 18. The trailer of Paava Kadhaigal shows how important acceptance is.

The trailer of the upcoming anthology is released by the makers on Thursday. This anthology will be directed by Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. It is revealed that the film will have stories about how love, pride and honor influence a relationship, and how they create complexity in a relationship. In the trailer, it is understood that the film will have four gut-wrenching stories that narrate how important acceptance is.

