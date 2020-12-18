Paava Kadhaigal Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about this anthology film
Paava Kadhaigal, the much-awaited Tamil anthology film is out on Netflix. This anthology tells four different stories and each is directed by four talented directors, Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. Paava Kadhaigal is based on prejudice, gender, equality and acceptance. Well, Paava Kadhaigal is out and it is receiving good response from the audience on social media.
One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, "Rarely does a film stay with you in all its searing intensity 20 days after you’ve watched a screener. This one does. The main reasons are the caliber of its performers and that the directors felt “liberated” enough to explore something like this."
The realistic and gripping stories have managed to hit the right chord. The first of the anthology is titled Thangam and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The story revolves around a trans woman from a Muslim family. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has also watched this portion and is touched by the storyline. He tweeted, "Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense."
#PaavaKadhaigal @NetflixIndia Rarely does a film stay with you in all its searing intensity 20 days after you’ve watched a screener. This one does. The main reasons are the caliber of its performers and that the directors felt “liberated” enough to explore something like this. pic.twitter.com/KpIEIydC4Z
#Thangam Heartout performance from @kalidas700 well written nd made by #SudhaKongara nd team.. #PaavaKadhaigal
God I'm half way through this first short of paava kadhaigal it's incredibly triggering its worse than horror for me lol I'll just skip this i guess. Truly terrifying
Saw #Thangam from #PaavaKadhaigal . Just wow.. just wow.. Well done sudha kongara. U have long way to go.. Awesome performance from sardhar @kalidas700 .. u can achieve more in #Kollywood .. @imKBRshanthnu .. well done.. Recommend this anthology on @NetflixIndia .
#PaavaKadhaigal - @Sudhakongara_of 's #Thangam is my second favorite episode. @kalidas700 as #Satharu is a revelation, not an easy character to play, with his uninhibited performance, he pulled it off in style. @imKBRshanthnu has delivered a measured performance
#Thangam from #PaavaKadhaigal is heart wrenching ! @kalidas700 wow you are vera level @imKBRshanthnu It’s time sonu its your time - a big hug to you @BhavaniSre Nama Tamizh ponnu - your script choices are Happy to see #SudhaKongara acing it again @NetflixIndia @RSVPMovies
@imKBRshanthnu @kalidas700 Nailed their role in Paava Kadhaigal Very emotional backdrop @NetflixIndia
It's kind of refreshing to hear such nice feedback from people about #SaiPallavi 's acting in #PaavaKadhaigal
Got to see #Thangam in #PaavaKadhaigal. Extraordinary work by #SudhaKongara @imKBRshanthnu @kalidas700 @justin_tunes and team. @imKBRshanthnu amazing work da.
Very excited to see the other films!
Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense. pic.twitter.com/mAX0FchrMc
Paava Kadhaigal stars Anjali, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran
