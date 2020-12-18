Paava Kadhaigal Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about this anthology film

Paava Kadhaigal is out on Netflix and it is receiving good response from the audience on social media.

Paava Kadhaigal, the much-awaited Tamil anthology film is out on Netflix. This anthology tells four different stories and each is directed by four talented directors, Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara Prasad and Gautham Menon. Paava Kadhaigal is based on prejudice, gender, equality and acceptance. Well, Paava Kadhaigal is out and it is receiving good response from the audience on social media.

One of the Twitter users who watched the film wrote, "Rarely does a film stay with you in all its searing intensity 20 days after you’ve watched a screener. This one does. The main reasons are the caliber of its performers and that the directors felt “liberated” enough to explore something like this."

The realistic and gripping stories have managed to hit the right chord. The first of the anthology is titled Thangam and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The story revolves around a trans woman from a Muslim family. Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has also watched this portion and is touched by the storyline. He tweeted, "Happened to watch “Thangam” from #PaavaKadhaigal ! Sudha Maam you’ve touched and moved the viewers once again with such a delicate and tender story. @kalidas700 your portrayal was endearing, fragile and heartbreaking. @imKBRshanthnu you were mature strong and intense."

Paava Kadhaigal stars Anjali, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran

