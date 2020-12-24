Paava Kadhaigal: Vignesh Shivan pens a heart felt note to his fans for their reviews of ‘Love Panna Uttranum’

Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter space and stated that he has noted down people's opinions about his portion Love Panna Uttranum for Paava Kadhaigal.

Kollywood’s sensational filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter space on Thursday and thanked his fans for appreciating his recent film Paava Kadhaigal. For those who did not like the film, he assured that he will try to do his best and that he has noted down their suggestions. Titled Love Panna Uttranum, Vignesh Shivan’s portion for the film had Anjali and Kalki Koechlin as the lead actors. Anjali was seen playing dual roles in the anthology.

He wrote, “I would like to thank @yoursanjali @kalkikanmani for accepting and doing a great job thank you so much ;) Would like to appreciate and Thank #PadamKumar sir , Jaffer , #Tony and the entire cast for giving their best :) It was indeed a great experience for me . ThankU. Thanks for the overwhelming response for #PaavaKadhaigalOnNetflix. To everyone who loved my film #LovePannaUttranum thank u guys for ur views, opinions & support as always. For all those who didn’t like it, I’ve noted down the points & Wil make sure it’s more tight next time.”

Thanks for the overwhelming response for #PaavaKadhaigalOnNetflix To everyone who loved my film #LovePannaUttranum thank u guys for ur views,opinions&support as always For all those who didn’t like it,I’ve noted down the points&Wil make sure it’s more tight next time pic.twitter.com/00qFaIxzKg — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 24, 2020

His portion for the film was a dark humour and it spoke about honour killing. The other portions of the anthology namely Thangam, Vaana Magal and Oor Iravu were directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vetrimaaran, respectively, and they had Simran, Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Santhnu Bhagyaraj in the lead roles. Jointly produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology was released on Netfilx and it has been receiving positive reviews.

