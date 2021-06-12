Pachchis Movie Review: Raamz starrer is a fairly well executed crime thriller that could have been better

Raamz, Swetaa Varma, Ravi Varma starrer Pachchis released on Prime Video. Here's our detailed review of the film.

Title: Pachchis

Cast: Raamz, Swetaa Varma, Ravi Varma and others

Directors: Sri Krishna, Rama Sai

Rating: 2.5/5

'Pachchis', currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is a dark cat-and-mouse thriller that steers clear of typical Tollywood-kinda elements. There are no mandatory montage songs that seek to articulate a quick sense of the not-so-effortless proceedings. There is no unwelcome situational comedy (which more often than not ends up looking forced in thrillers) that wears down the focus of the movie. Directors Sri Krishna (who is also the movie's writer) and Rama Sai don't let their actors, be they the protagonist or the sole female actor or the rest of them, look cool just because they think they are in a neo-noir movie.

At the centre of the story is Abhiram (Raamz), a gambler who owes a huge sum of money to RK (Ravi Varma), a casino owner. In order to bail himself out, he wilfully gets embroiled in a dangerous feud between two political leaders, one of whom has a macabre right-hand man. When push comes to shove, Abhiram uses his knack to extract a fortune from one of the big shots. With the entry of Avantika Katta (Swetaa Varma), who wants to know what her missing brother has been up to at the behest of a powerful man, the plot only thickens.

The film has an edgy feel for a good part, with its high-strung nature ably supported by Smaran Sai's sensible, muted background music. Its dishonest characters live dangerously, trouble is always brewing around the corner. Yet the film doesn't break into a gimmicky screenplay. The performances are authentic, and never do the actors laugh in unenviable situations. Even Ravi Varma's mocking laughter comes from a place of frustration.

The film averts the trap of stylization. The casting is impressive, with even the not-so-familiar Jay Chandra and Vishwender Reddy making the cut. Even Subhalekha Sudhakar, who has been cast mostly in outdated characters, is not reduced to being a cardboard entity.

The motivations of the characters are dark, some have a stake in the lives of others. Abhiram is told he has lost everything. Until then we don't realize that he has run out of nearly all options. The characters don't make their situation obvious in the shape of spoon-feeding conversations.

On the flip side, the film doesn't sustain the viewer's interest throughout the entire 130-minute stretch. The shootouts happen thick and fast, and their staging could have been more believable. The screenplay does become somewhat convenient in dribs and drabs. Abhiram maintains a devil-may-care attitude even though he is perilously close to ruination. Yet the film doesn't make the audience wonder if he has got a hidden plan. A crime-thriller shouldn't fail in nudging the audience to anticipate what could happen next.

Kartik Parmar's efficient cinematography and Rohan Singh's production design show that the makers took their craft seriously. 'Pachchis' is not a fabulous thriller but it respects the audience's time at the minimum.

