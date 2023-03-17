Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum teaser: Fahadh Faasil is back with a light-hearted comedy

Fahadh Faasil, who has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema with some spectacular performances, is back to Malayalam cinema after a short hiatus. The National award-winning actor is teaming up with debutant director Akhil Sathyan for his upcoming project Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, which is gearing up for a grand theatrical release. On March 17, Friday, Fahadh Faasil took to his official social media handles and revealed the much-awaited official teaser of the movie.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum teaser is out

The highly promising teaser, which has a duration of 1.15 minutes, hints that Fahadh Faasil is finally taking a break from intense, layered characters for Akhil Sathyan's directorial debut, which is touted to be a light-hearted comedy entertainer. The Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum teaser begins with the intro of Fahadh's character, who is in search of a private space to take a leak. As he gets busy with the business, a man enters the scene and casually begins a conversation with him. And there we get to see Fahadh - the extraordinary actor who unwinds a series of emotions in just a split second.

Later, the teaser travels with the protagonist, played by Fahadh Faasil, and the spectacular supporting cast is introduced. However, the teaser does not reveal anything about the talented actor's character (but, it is believed that he is playing the titular character Pachu), or the film's premise. But, the catchy one-liners, light-hearted situational humour, and performances hint that Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is going to be a breath of fresh air for the audiences, who missed feel-good films on the silver screen. The lovely background score and stunning visuals promise a pleasing big screen experience.

About Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

For the unversed, Akhil Sathyan, the young filmmaker who is making his feature film debut with the Fahadh Faasil starter, is the son of veteran director Sathyan Anthikad. The project is written and edited by the director, himself. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum features a stellar star cast including Viji Venkatesh, Anjana Jayaprakash, Dhwani Rajesh, Mukesh, Innocent, Vineeth, Indrans, Althaf Salim, Mohan Agashe, Chhaya Kadam, Piyush Kumar, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Avyukth Menon, and others in the pivotal roles. Justin Prabhakaran has composed music for the project.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Romance Tales: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's beautiful love story that withstood all odds