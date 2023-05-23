Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum to release on OTT: Here's when and where to watch Fahadh Faasil's starrer

A new week calls for some new entertainment and movies to the fullest. 2018, a Malayalam film featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead role had a sensational hold at the box office for a week. This week, Malayalam comedy-drama Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is set to release on an OTT platform after a decent theatrical run. Starring Fahadh Faasil as the protagonist, the upcoming Malayalam comedy drama will be streamed worldwide on May 26 on Prime Video.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is a story about a Mumbai-based middle-class Malayali businessman – Pachu played by Fahadh. It is said to be an interesting film filled with surprises. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum also has Anjana Jayaprakash, Mohan Agashe, and Indrans in pivotal roles.

Talking about his role in the film, Fahadh Faasil in a statement called it an emotional journey. He said, "My character, Pachu, is an ordinary man, who lives an ordinary life but suddenly finds himself on this extraordinary journey, which changes his perspective of live and everything in it. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is a beautiful story of an emotional journey, sprinkled with comedy, and drama, making it a light and engaging watch for audiences of all ages."

On the other hand, director Akhil Sathyan is excited to bring this film to OTT and for a wider audience. Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum is all about Pachu, as he embarks on this transformative journey of empathy, and love while assisting a spirited senior in her noble endeavour.

When and where to watch Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Streaming on: Prime Video

When to watch: From May 26



Talking about Fahadh's upcoming projects, he recently wrapped up his portion for Sukumar and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. He will be seen as a baddie in the film. Besides, he has Dhoomam with Hombale Films. Directed by Pawan Kumar, Dhoomam is billed as an edge-of-the-seat suspense thriller. The film also has Aparna Balamurala and Roshan Mathew.

