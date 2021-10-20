Padavettu: Nivin Pauly looks intense in the new intriguing poster; Film to release in 2022

Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu, which is written and directed by Liju Krishna has been the talk of the town since its inception. The story of the film, as the tagline suggests is all about "Conflict…Struggle…Survival". Nivin has now shared a new intense poster that looks every bit intriguing.

Nivin Pauly tweeted, "Story of Conflict... Struggle... Survival... As long as there are humans, the fight will continue. #Padavettu |2022| in cinemas near you." Padavettu is all set to release next year in theatres. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's exact release date.

The film is set in Kannur and it marks Liju Krishna’s debut as a film director. Nivin Pauly's never seen before avatar in the film will be the major highlight. Padavettu also stars Aditi Balan and Manju Warrior in pivotal roles.

Besides Padavettu, the Malayalam star also has Rajeev Ravi directorial Thuramukham, Bismi Special and Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham.

The handsome hunk announced his new film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will be released on the OTT platform. On his birthday, Nivin revealed, "Extremely delighted to announce that #KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @disneyplushotstar!"

