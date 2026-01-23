Padayaatra: Not Nayanthara but THIS Malayalam actress to co-star as lead with Mammootty for second time?

Mammootty recently took to his official social media handles to announce his next film following the success of Kalamkaval. The veteran actor will be joining hands with filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, marking a reunion after several decades.

However, after initial rumours suggested that Nayanthara was part of the project, it now appears that another Malayalam actress is playing the co-lead, marking her second collaboration with Mammukka.

Not Nayanthara but THIS Malayalam actress to headline Mammootty’s Padayaatra?

In a series of images unveiled by the production house, actress Grace Antony is seen accompanying Mammukka on the sets, indicating that she is likely to headline the project alongside the Bazooka star.

Sharing the official stills, the makers wrote, “Padayaatra shoot started today!!”

Here’s the post:

For those unaware, Grace Antony had previously starred alongside Mammootty in the psychological mystery thriller Rorschach. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film featured the actress as Sujatha, who is used as a pawn by Mammukka’s character, Luke Antony, to torment her ex-husband Dileep’s spirit.

Earlier, several rumours had indicated that Nayanthara was in talks to star as the co-lead in Padayaatra. However, it now appears that the actress has passed on the role.

Interestingly, Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan have previously collaborated on three films between 1987 and 1993. Their first film together was Anantharam, in which the veteran star played a pivotal role, followed by Mathilukal and Vidheyan, both of which featured him in the lead.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen in a lead role in Kalamkaval, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The crime thriller featured the actor as the main antagonist, while Vinayakan played the protagonist.

Looking ahead, the veteran star will next appear in a lead role in Patriot. Directed by Take Off helmer Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama features Mohanlal in an extended appearance, marking the Malayalam cinema stalwarts sharing screen space once again.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles. While an official release date has not yet been announced, the movie is expected to hit theatres this summer.

Additionally, Mammootty also has a project lined up with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil director Nithish Sahadev.

ALSO READ: AK64: Shoot for Ajith Kumar starrer starts from February 2026, director says movie has ‘a lot of surprises’