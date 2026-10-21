Padayaatra Release Date: Mammootty’s reunion movie with Adoor Gopalakrishnan to hit big screens on December 4, 2026

Padayaatra, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is the upcoming film directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan. The makers have now confirmed that the film will hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

Padayaatra Release Date

Taking to social media, the makers of Padayaatra announced that the film will be released in theatres on December 4, 2026. Sharing a new poster, the team wrote, “An Epic Journey is set to begin...”

Here’s the post:

Padayaatra follows Dr. Devadas, an idealistic, Gandhian medical professional who gives up a lucrative career in the city to practise medicine ethically and lead a principled life. He relocates to a remote tribal region in Kerala, where he establishes a community clinic and builds a close, trusting relationship with the local villagers, encouraging them to embrace change and overcome their circumstances.

However, his peaceful life takes an unexpected turn when a suspected attack rocks the region, heightening tensions within the tribal community. As the local authorities launch an extensive investigation into the incident, Dr. Devadas finds himself under scrutiny, with the police beginning to question his possible involvement in the case.

Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Indrans, Grace Antony, Jagadish, Alencier Ley Lopez, Madhupal, Nandu, Sreeshma Chandran, and others in key roles. Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the film marks the reunion of the actor and filmmaker after 32 years.

Previously, the duo collaborated on three films: Anantaram, Mathilukal, and the acclaimed Vidheyan. Released in 1994, the latter featured Mammootty in the role of a ruthless antagonist, a performance that remains a memorable part of Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty’s work front

Mammootty was last seen in a leading role in Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The action thriller reunited him with Mohanlal after several years and also featured Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, Rajiv Menon, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to appear on the big screen in Om, an action drama headlined by Dhanush and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film is slated for release on November 20, 2026, with Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in prominent roles.

Additionally, Mammootty has projects such as Mela and Mattancherry Mafia in his upcoming lineup.

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