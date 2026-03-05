Padayaatra Update: Mammootty wraps shoot for Adoor Gopalakrishnan reunion film

Padayaatra, marking the reunion of actor Mammootty and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan after 32 years, is moving one more step in the right direction. The film has officially completed its filming schedule as of early March. Shared by the star’s label, Mammootty Kampany, a photo was revealed announcing the completion of the shoot. As such, it is expected to be heading for a release sometime later this year, however an official confirmation is awaited from the makers.

Padayaatra wraps shoot, sharing announcement via social media handle

An update was shared by the makers of the Padayaatra on their X and Instagram handles alongside a photo of the cast and crew. “#Padayaatra PACK UP !!!!!! #Mammootty #AdoorGopalakrishnan #MammoottyKampany #WayfarerFilms," it read. With the image, it was seemingly confirmed that Grace Antony and Indrans will be leading the project alongside Mammootty, who will be headlining it.

Padayaatra also includes roles by Sreeshma Chandran, Alencier Ley Lopez, Madhupal, Nandhu, Zeenath, and Professor Aliyar. Said to be about a Dr Devadas, played by Mammootty himself, the project will see him turn into an urban practitioner who follows Gandhian principles. Indrans has been reported to be playing his assistant. The project has been highly awaited by the fans of the 74-year-old as it reunites him with Adoor Gopalakrishnan after more than three decades following the release of Vidheyan in 1994. They have also worked on Anantaram (1987) and Mathilukal (1990).

Previously, it was revealed that Mammootty and Mohanlal's upcoming film, Patriot, will also find its way to the theaters this year. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial will be released on April 23, 2026.

Mammootty was last seen in Kalamkaval, in which he played Stanley Das, and then made a cameo appearance in Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies. He will also make an appearance in Ranjith’s upcoming untitled film, where he will be reprising his iconic character Karikkamuri Shanmukhan from the 2004 movie Black.

