Padma Shri awardee Vivek cremated with police honours in Chennai; Trisha, Suriya & others pay last respect

It is an unfortunate day for the Tamil film industry as the renowned actor and comedian Vivek has passed away today. The actor, who had worked in around 150 movies, breathed his last in Chennai due to a massive cardiac arrest. His unfortunate death came as a massive shock for the fans and members of the film fraternity and many of them were seen paying condolences on social media. Now, as per the recent update, Vivek was cremated with police honours in Chennai.

According to media reports, Vivek’s last rites were held at the crematorium in Mettukuppam, Virugambakkam wherein his daughter Thejasvini has performed the rituals. This isn’t all. Full state honours were given to the late actor on the order of the state government as a mark of honour to his contribution to art and social reforms. In fact, the police personnel had also, reportedly, observed a two minute silence for the late actor. Besides, several celebrities from the film fraternity had also arrived to pay their last respects including Trisha Krishnan, Rashmika Sarathkumar, Shankar, Yogi Babu, Suriya and wife Jyothika, Karthi and others.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mourned Vivek’s demise. He tweeted, “The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”. Besides, several celebs including Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Samantha Akkineni, Boney Kapoor and others have also paid their condolences on social media.

