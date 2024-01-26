Padma Vibhushan: Daughter-in-law Upasana congratulates 'dearest Mamaya' Chiranjeevi; Allu Arjun, Ram Charan send wishes

Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India on the eve of Republic Day 2024. The veteran actor received the award for his irrefutable contribution to art for more than five decades.

The actor had taken to social media to share a video where he thanked his fans for their unconditional love and helping him reach greater heights. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral, and fans and celebrities soon turned to social media to congratulate Chiranjeevi. In the latest update, Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun turn to social media to extend their wishes to the Megastar.

Upasana Konidela took to her official X (formerly Twitter) to wish Chiranjeevi. She shared a picture of the official press release, and shared it with the caption:

“Contratulations dearest mamaya”

Ram Charan calls father Chiranjeevi ‘an impeccable citizen’

Apart from Upasana, MegaPowerstar Ram Charan had also turned to social media to wish his father on the achievement. The actor penned an emotional note, where he also mentioned how Chiranjeevi has shaped his life. He also thanked the Government of India and PM Narendra Modi for conferring his father with the honor. The actor wrote on his X(formerly Twitter):

“Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation; Immense gratitude to Government of India and @narendramodi Ji for honour and recognition”

The RRR actor also thanked the fans and well-wishers for their support and concluded by congratulating Chiranjeevi once again.

Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note to Chiranjeevi

Allu Arjun also took X to wish Chiranjeevi. The actor penned down a heartfelt note where he also mentioned how it was an honor for the Mega family, fans and the Telugu people at large. Further he also mentioned that he felt elated and honored by the award, and thanked Chiranjeevi for making everyone proud.

Celebrities extend their wishes to Chiranjeevi

Apart from Upasana, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, several prominent names like SS Rajamouli, Sai Dharam Tej, Jr. NTR, Ravi Teja, Naga Chaitanya and many more had also taken to social media early on to extend their wishes to the veteran actor as well.

