Pailwaan actress Aakanksha Singh slays in polka dot bikini; Shares envy worthy photos from Maldives holiday

Aakanksha Singh who is known for her Kannada film debut Pailwaan, sets the temperature soaring with her envy-worthy Maldives photos. The actress decided to take a short trip to the Maldives accompanied by her husband, Kunal Sain and the couple seems to have had a gala time together on the island.

One can see in the photos, the stunner is enjoying every bit of her holiday. Aakanksha took it to her Instagram to chronicle her short trip. She served major style goals as she slayed in each of her looks. Bikini, white dress, to the sizzling yellow ensemble she wore for the beach, Aakanksha just looked amazing in every look.

She also shared a glimpse of her “version of paradise” as she woke up to breakfast in the pool with her husband, followed by a rejuvenating spa therapy while there. Slow dancing under the moonlight, cycling and walks on the beach constituted the rest of the trip for the couple.

Aakanksha will be seen as Ajay Devgn’s wife in Mayday, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from that, she also has a Telugu anthology film titled Meetcute.

