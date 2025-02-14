Painkili Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan’s rom-com

The Malayalam romantic comedy flick Painkili, which features Sajin Gopu and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which is helmed by Sreejith Babu, finally hit the big screens today, February 14th.

Needless to say, enthusiastic fans flocked to the theaters, hoping for a laughter riot. However, by the looks of it, the film has garnered mixed to negative responses. Several netizens took to social media to share their opinions regarding the film as well.

One particular user took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his thoughts about the film. Calling Painkili an out-and-out comedy entertainer with no strings attached, the user further mentioned that the film is the “perfect stressbuster for the weekend”, adding that the film is filled with “brainless yet hilarious moments”. Furthermore, the user also highlighted the film’s biggest positive, which he felt was Sajin Gopu’s performance.

Another user mentioned that the film is filled with over-the-top comedy sequences, however, the pre-climax and climax portions were a huge letdown. Praising Sajin Gopu’s performance, the user added that the film might be fit for an OTT watch.

However, not all shared positive reviews about Painkili. One stressed that he felt as if he had walked out of an “overacting competition” after watching the film. The user said that while the competition was neck-to-neck, Ambaan (Sajin Gopu’s character name from the Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham) emerged as the winner by overacting even during the statutory warning.

Check out the tweets below:

Painkili, as mentioned earlier, is a romantic comedy flick, which features Sajin Gopu (of Aavesham fame), and Anaswara Rajan (of Rekhachithram fame) in the lead roles. The film also features other prominent names including Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jisma Vimal, Riyaz Khan, Chandu Salimkumar, and more in prominent roles.

The film is helmed by debutant Sreejith Babu, while Arjun Sethu cranks the camera. Kiran Das took care of the film’s editing. Painkili has been bankrolled by Fahadh Faasil, in collaboration with Jithu Madhavan, who also penned the film’s story.