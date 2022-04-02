From Paiyaa to Sulthan, Karthi pens a nostalgic post reminiscing his journey; PIC

Just like an artist loves to admire his paintings, a writer his books, similarly, an actor loves to reminisce about his work. Recently, Karthi penned an emotional post reviewing his looks in different Kollywood flicks over the years.

Sharing a picture of his vivid appearances, the Thambi actor wrote on Instagram, “Paiyaa gave me an entirely new outlook. #Komban took me back to village folks after almost 8 years since my debut. #Sulthan reintroduced me to kids. All released on the same date. Thanks to my directors, producers, and dear fans for making them memorable.” This photo had his looks from the films Paiyaa, Komban, and Sulthan. This post is proof of how much Karthi has transformed over his career spanning almost a decade.

Check out the poct below:

Karthi appeared on the silver screens for the first time in 2007 with Ameer Sultan’s romantic drama, Paruthiveeran. His maiden project garnered a lot of critical acclaim and the star even won Filmfare Award for Best Actor. There was no looking back for Karthi after this. He went on to star in numerous ventures thereafter like Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Kaithi, Oopiri, Ayitha Ezhuthu, Kaashmora and Thambi to name a few.

Meanwhile, coming to his next appearance, the star will play a crucial role in Mani Ratnam’s epic historical fiction film, Ponniyin Selvan. This much-hyped venture enjoys an ensemble cast with some big names like Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu. Also, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman will also be doing supporting roles in this periodic drama.

