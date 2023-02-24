Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grooves to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Oscar nominated song Naatu Naatu; Video

It's going to be a year soon since SS Rajamouli's RRR was released in theaters. Yet, the magic is still continuing. People from all over the world still couldn't get enough of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's performances and blockbuster songs. Especially the Naatu Naatu song, which has managed to break every barrier and made everyone groove to it. Now, a video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to Naatu Naatu is going viral. A video of Hania Aamir dancing to the song Naacho Naacho, the Hindi version of the Telugu song Naatu Naatu, during a wedding event has surfaced on social media and went viral. The actress is seen recreating the iconic steps of Ram and NTR with her friend. Clad in a sharara suit, she danced her heart out to the Golden Globes-winning song.

Watch Hania Aamir dance to Naatu Naatu from RRR:



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars After bagging the Golden Globes Award 2023 for Best Original Song, the 'Naatu Naatu' song has earned another big achievement - the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song, which is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, has earned the Oscars 2023 nominations for Best Song. It is sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Naatu Naatu featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR flaunting their best dance moves and making every person dance to the tunes. Fans to celebs, South to west, everyone tried to do the Naatu Naatu hook step. Currently, Jr NTR, MM Keeravani, and lyricist Chandra Bose are currently in the United States, giving out special interviews as part of Oscars promotions. The RRR star recently also became the first South Indian actor to appear on Good Morning America. From RRR, Naatu Naatu, representing India to becoming a father, Charan has been grabbing headlines with everything he is speaking at the interviews.

For the uninitiated, RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively.

